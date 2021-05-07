Technical Communications Corporation Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended March 27, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Technical Communications Corporation Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended March 27, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

CONCORD, Mass., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Communications Corporation ( TCCO) today announced its results for the three and six months ended March 27, 2021. The Company reported a net loss of $(329,000), or $(0.18) per share, on revenue of $617,000 for the quarter ended March 27, 2021, compared to a net loss of $(361,000), or $(0.20) per share, on revenue of $723,000 for the quarter ended March 28, 2020. For the six months ended March 27, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $(671,000), or $(0.36) per share, on revenue of $783,000, compared to a net loss of $(842,000), or $(0.46) per share, on revenue of $1,389,000 for the six months ended March 28, 2020.

Carl H. Guild Jr., President and CEO of Technical Communications Corporation, commented, The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a negative impact on our business, although we are seeing progress toward the resumption of the procurement process with our customers. We will continue to work closely with these customers in order to be able to move quickly once they are in a position to place orders. We have seen evidence that certain countries are beginning to loosen restrictions, and TCC is preparing to move forward with in-person product demonstrations and other on-site sales efforts as soon as it is allowed and safe.

Assisting these efforts is a $1,000,000 revolving demand loan TCC received from Mr. Guild on May 6, 2021. The purpose of the loan is to provide working capital to the Company.

About Technical Communications Corporation

For over 50 years, TCC has specialized in superior-grade secure communications systems and customized solutions, supporting our CipherONE best-in-class criteria, to protect highly sensitive voice, data and video transmitted over a wide range of networks. Government entities, military agencies and corporate enterprises in over 115 countries have selected TCC's proven security to protect their communications. Learn more: www.tccsecure.com.

Statements made in this press release or as may otherwise be incorporated by reference herein that are not purely historical constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding anticipated operating results, future earnings, and the ability to achieve growth and profitability. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including on customers) and governmental responses thereto; the effect of domestic and foreign political unrest; domestic and foreign government policies and economic conditions; changes in export laws or regulations; changes in technology; the ability to hire, retain and motivate technical, management and sales personnel; the risks associated with the technical feasibility and market acceptance of new products; changes in telecommunications protocols; the effects of changing costs, exchange rates and interest rates; and the Company's ability to secure adequate capital resources. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risks facing the Company, see the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 26, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 26, 2020 and the Risk Factors section included therein.

Technical Communications Corporation

Condensed consolidated statements of operations

Quarter Ended
3/27/20213/28/2020
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
Net revenue$617,000$723,000
Gross profit264,000309,000
S, G & A expense396,000513,000
Product development costs194,000157,000
Operating loss(327,000)(361,000)
Net loss(329,000)(361,000)
Net loss per share:
Basic$(0.18)$(0.20)
Diluted$(0.18)$(0.20)
Six Months Ended
3/27/20213/28/2020
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
Net revenue$783,000$1,389,000
Gross profit387,000618,000
S, G & A expense942,0001,097,000
Product development costs587,000362,000
Operating loss(1,141,000)(842,000)
Grant income474,000-
Net loss(671,000)(842,000)
Net loss per share:
Basic$(0.36)$(0.46)
Diluted$(0.36)$(0.46)

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

9/26/2020
3/27/2021(derived from audited
(Unaudited)financial statements)
Cash and cash equivalents$566,000$1,514,000
Accounts receivable - trade189,000134,000
Inventory1,122,000902,000
Other current assets 155,000 154,000
Total current assets2,032,0002,704,000
Property and equipment, net 8,000 19,000
Right-of-use asset484,000559,000
Total assets$ 2,524,000$3,281,000
Current operating lease liability$155,000$152,000
Deferred liability474,000474,000
Accounts payable195,00066,000
Customer deposits94,000162,000
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 407,000 406,000
Total current liabilities1,325,0001,360,000
Long term operating lease liability328,000407,000
Notes payable150,000150,000
Total liabilities1,803,0001,917,000
Total stockholders equity 721,000 1,364,000
Total liabilities and stockholders equity$2,524,000$ 3,281,000

Michael P. Malone
Chief Financial Officer
(978) 287-5100
www.tccsecure.com

ti?nf=ODIzMjI3MyM0MTcyNDUwIzIwMjA4ODI=
e075a555-891b-4123-86b2-e835d3e93e8d
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)