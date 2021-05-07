FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Portfolio of National Tire and Battery Properties for $11.6 Million





Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT, Financial), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (FCPT or the Company), is pleased to announce the acquisition of six NTB (National Tire and Battery) branded properties for $11.6 million. The properties are located in highly trafficked retail corridors in Mississippi and Ohio and are corporate-operated under triple net leases with approximately three years of weighted average term remaining. The portfolio was priced at a 7.6% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.









About FCPT









FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005600/en/