Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 7, 2021
NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2021 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2021
2020
Net sales
$9,304,949
$7,576,455
Income before income taxes
690,128
71,568
Net income
540,128
56,568
Net income per common share
.56
.06
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
