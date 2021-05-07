Real Luck Group Ltd. Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Company to Host Webinar Monday, May 10 at 8.30am EST

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, United Kingdom, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSX.V: LUCK) ("Real Luck Group" or the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), announced today that Thomas Rosander has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the Company and has also been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, with Quentin Martin voluntarily stepping down as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company.

Mr. Rosander is an experienced igaming executive. Prior to joining Luckbox, he held positions as Chief Executive Officer of Dunder Casino, Chief Product Officer at Mr Green Online Casino (acquired by William Hill in 2019), and Section Head Business Intelligence at bwin (acquired by Entain (LSE: ENT), formerly GVC Holdings, in 2016). Mr. Rosander was also Engagement Director and Business Intelligence Director at global game developer Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA).

Mr Rosander, who was formerly the Company's Chief Customer Officer, said: "I am thrilled to be taking over as CEO and look forward to leading the Company as we scale the business. We have a talented and experienced team here at Luckbox, and I am confident that we can build on the excellent work done so far under Quentin's leadership to make Luckbox a world-leading esports betting destination."

Drew Green, Real Luck Group Chairman, said: "Thomas's past industry success and unique operational skill sets made him the optimal choice to become our CEO as we enter our next phase, execute the concise plan Thomas established as CCO of Luckbox and build a company culture that's focused on profitable growth. Thomas has a proven track record of scaling similar businesses to Luckbox profitably, and joined us having been CEO of Dunder Casino, which saw a compound monthly growth rate above 17% over two years. I would like to take this opportunity to wish Quentin all the best in his future endeavours."

The Company would like to thank Mr. Martin for his services to the Company and wish him future success.

Investor Webinar

The Company will host a webinar to introduce Mr Rosander to investors on Monday, May 10, at 8.30am ET. Register here: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/realluckgroup20210510.html

Investors can send questions in advance to [email protected]

A recording of the webinar will be available shortly after the event.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

