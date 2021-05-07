Logo
CSU posts all-time high net income considering first quarters

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bottom line of R$ 12.8 million is due to seek for digital transformation by clients of payments and customer experience

PR Newswire

SO PAULO, May 7, 2021

SO PAULO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSU (CARD3:BZ), leading company in the Brazilian market in technological solutions for payment means, customer experience and clients' loyalty and incentives, discloses the results of the 1st quarter of 2021, with growth in main indicators. Net revenue of R$ 123.6 million, record EBITDA of R$ 35.8 million and net income of R$ 12.8 million, all-time high considering first quarters. Such figures are higher, respectively, by 8.4%, 17.7% and 37.5% over the same quarter last year.

Ricardo Leite, Investor Relations Officer, details that "the seek for digitalization by customers was important to build the growing cycle of results that started 2 years ago, with a strong profitability expansion in both business units, benefited by the demand for cutting edge technologies."

Regarding the highlights per unit, CSU.CardSystem, which has technological solutions for payment means, was efficient in delivering digital products, with EBITDA growth of 15.1% over the same period last year, reaching record of R$ 28.2 million with 47.4% EBITDA margin. CSU.Contact, which offers complete customer experience solutions, expanded its operations, with 28.5% EBITDA growth over the same quarter 2020, reaching R$ 7.6 million with 11.9% EBITDA margin, totaling a record EBITDA of R$ 35.8 million with 29.0% EBITDA margin.

CSU was effective in renewing major contracts with regional banks, attracted a fintech of payment means as a new card issuer and in the expansion of operations with current clients. The new client of the acquiring platform and the marketplace in the issuing platform, mentioned in previous results, are under implementation and should go live in the 2nd quarter.

In addition to the positive evolution in results, the Company presented important advances, such as the execution of the M&A strategy with an investment of R$ 10.0 million in FitBank in March, a fintech provider of complete payment means infrastructure solutions, authorized by the Brazilian Central Bank as a payment institution and that has among its investors the bank JP Morgan. CSU firmed a long-term licensing agreement with Technisys' core banking platform in April, as a relevant part of CSU's complete Banking as a Service solution, under implementation.

"With the stake acquisition in FitBank, we started the strategy of acquiring stakes in complementary businesses in the Brazilian payment ecosystem, reinforcing our performance with institutions in the most varied segments. The BaaS solution, on the other hand, will allow us to significantly expand the performance in the payment cycle in digital accounts and several other financial products, aiming to capture an important portion of an industry that can generate about R$ 8 billion in business to its suppliers in the next 5 years," points out Leite.

The good performance of the quarter made it possible to announce the distribution to investors of R$ 2.8 million of interest on own capital, reaffirming the delivery of a portion of the profit associated with the evolution of the results. "We were able to help companies with cutting edge solutions based on innovation and a high quality level, focusing on business growth and profitability, seeing good perspectives this year," concludes the executive.

About CSU
Founded in 1992, CSU is a leading company in the Brazilian market in technological solutions for payment methods, customer experience and customer loyalty and incentives. Acting in a pioneering manner, it was the first company in its segment to go public in B3, in 2006, joining the highest level of corporate governance, the Novo Mercado, under the ticker CARD3.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csu-posts-all-time-high-net-income-considering-first-quarters-301286885.html

SOURCE CSU

