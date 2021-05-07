Matthews Japan Fund Invests in Tech and Financial Picks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Matthews Japan Fund Invests in Tech and Financial Picks

Japan-focused fund discloses its 1st-quarter 2021 portfolio updates

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Earlier this week, the

Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) released its portfolio update for the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

The

Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) seeks sustainable long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its assets in Japan-listed common and preferred stocks. It evaluates stocks using a bottom-up, fundamentals-based approach with a focus on long-term results. The fund is managed by Taizo Ishida and Shuntaro Takeuchi.

Based on its investment criteria, the fund's biggest new buys for the quarter were Fanuc Corp. (

TSE:6954, Financial), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (TSE:8316, Financial), Toyota Industries Corp. (TSE:6201, Financial) and AGC Inc. (TSE:5201, Financial).

Fanuc

The fund established a new holding of 192,700 shares in Fanuc (

TSE:6954, Financial) after selling out of its previous investment in the company in the third quarter of 2015. The trade had a 2.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 27,079.60 Japanese yen ($249.30).

1390752761418776576.png

Fanuc is a leading group of robotics companies that supplies automation products for manufacturing, including robotics, CNCs and Motion Control and ROBOMACHINE machining centers. It is headquartered in Oshino, Yamanashi.

On May 7, shares of Fanuc traded around 26,500.00 yen for a market cap of 4.97 trillion yem and a price-earnings ratio of 69.61. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1390766132167901184.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. It has no debt and a Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9, which indicates financial stability. The return on invested capital has been in a downtrend over the past few years and dropped below the weighted average cost of capital in recent quarters, indicating struggles with profitability.

1390767776418955264.png

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

The fund took a 1,215,700-share stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (

TSE:8316, Financial) after selling out of its previous investment in the company during the second quarter of 2018. The trade had a 2.84% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 3,684.59 yen during the quarter.

1390753253003788288.png

Based in Chiyoda City, Tokyo, Sumitomo Mitsui is a commercial bank holding company that manages a group of banking subsidiaries and other financial services companies. It operates worldwide in the retail, corporate and investment banking sectors.

On May 7, shares of Sumitomo Mitsui traded around 3,953.00 yen for a market cap of 5.39 trillion yen and a price-earnings ratio of 14. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is a possible value trap because of its choppy corporate structure history and a price that is too far below its intrinsic value estimate.

1390768413764419584.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.3 and Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9 indicate a stable financial situation. The return on equity of 1.81% and return on assets of 0.10% are underperforming their respective industry medians of 8.23% and 0.82%.

1390769459400212480.png

Toyota Industries

The fund invested in 437,200 shares of Toyota Industries (

TSE:6201, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by 2.52%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 9,214.38 yen.

1390754473340731392.png

Founded in 1926 as an automatic loom manufacturer, Toyota Industries has since evolved into a manufacturer of a variety of machine products, many of which are recognized around the world. Its products include forklifts, automobiles, engines, air-conditioning compressors and material handling equipment.

On May 7, shares of Toyota Industries traded around 9,000.00 yen for a market cap of 2.83 trillion yen and a price-earnings ratio of 22.38. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1390774655983484928.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The Altman Z-Score of 1.48 indicates the company could face liquidity issues, but the Piotroski-F-Score is of 5 out of 9 is typical of a stable company. The three-year revenue growth rate is 9.2%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is 6.8%.

1390775216522854400.png

AGC

The fund also picked up a new position in AGC (

TSE:5201, Financial) worth 765,500 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 2.07%. Shares traded for an average price of 3,963.91 yen during the quarter.

1390754794142072832.png

AGC, formerly branded Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., is a cutting-edge global glass manufacturing company based in Tokyo. It produces flat, automotive and display glass, as well as various chemicals, ceramics and other high-tech materials and components.

On May 7, shares of AGC traded around 5,090.00 yen for a market cap of 4.97 trillion yen and a price-earnings ratio of 69.61. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1390775455690457088.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.3 is lower than 72% of industry competitors, but the interest coverage ratio of 8.86% indicates the company can keep paying its debts in the near term. The operating margin and net margin have been on a general downtrend over the past decade, but have increased recently to their present values of 8.74% and 4.81%.

1390775944305901568.png

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter's end, the fund held shares in 46 stocks valued at a total of $1.55 billion. The fund established seven new positions during the quarter, sold out of 10 stocks and added to or reduced several other positions for a turnover of 21%.

The top holdings were Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (

TSE:4063, Financial) with 5.73% of the equity portfolio, Sony Group Corp. (TSE:6758) with 5.36% and Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. (TSE:6098) with 3.85%. In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most invested in technology, health care and industrials.

1390743193326354432.png

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)