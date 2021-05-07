Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 1st-Quarter Contest

GuruFocus runs a contest every quarter in which people guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

The first-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick THREE stocks you think he purchased in the three months from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2021 and post them into the "comments" section below this article.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does not include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial).

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian's highly rated book, "Invest Like a Guru."

Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett's portfolio of first-quarter buys and sells on or around May 15. We'll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Berkshire disclosed new positions in Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ, Financial), Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial) and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. ( MMC, Financial), while expanding its holdings of Merck & Co. Inc. ( MRK, Financial), AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV, Financial) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. ( BMY, Financial).

The conglomerate also sold out of its positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM, Financial) and Barrick Gold Corp. ( GOLD, Financial) as well as trimmed its Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) stakes.

What did it do in the first quarter? You tell us.

For more inspiration, see Buffett's portfolio here.

Don't forget to add your guesses in the comments below.

Good luck!

