Tweedy Browne CO LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Progressive Corp, Sells Baidu Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, ConocoPhillips

- New Purchases: FMS, PGR,
- Added Positions: BABA, CNXC, GSK,
- Reduced Positions: BIDU, CSCO, COP, BK, MS, JNJ, NWLI, EMR, DEO, BRK.B, VZ, FOX, BAX, AZO, CNHI, NVS, AXP, HSBC, JEF, AIT, ANAT, PSX, TOT,
- Sold Out: GS, UNF, SHEN, ALC,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 996 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,762,952 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 128,497 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,108,910 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.76%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 116,668 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
Tweedy Browne CO LLC initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 530,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 136,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 67.76%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 1,108,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in Concentrix Corp by 42.35%. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 102,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 192,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.Sold Out: UniFirst Corp (UNF)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in UniFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $210 and $257.35, with an estimated average price of $230.41.Sold Out: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The sale prices were between $38.87 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $45.76.Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85.Reduced: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 30.66%. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $191.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.91%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 978,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 69.31%. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 251,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in National Western Life Group Inc by 26.52%. The sale prices were between $180 and $252.08, with an estimated average price of $214.32. The stock is now traded at around $239.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 49,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 22.72%. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 41,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.
