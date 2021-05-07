Tweedy Browne CO LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Progressive Corp, Sells Baidu Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, ConocoPhillips

New Purchases: FMS, PGR,

Investment company Tweedy Browne CO LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Progressive Corp, Concentrix Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, sells Baidu Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, ConocoPhillips, UniFirst Corp, National Western Life Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,CO LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tweedy Browne CO LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 996 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,762,952 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 128,497 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,108,910 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.76% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 116,668 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%

Tweedy Browne CO LLC initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 530,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 136,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 67.76%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 1,108,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in Concentrix Corp by 42.35%. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 102,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 192,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in UniFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $210 and $257.35, with an estimated average price of $230.41.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The sale prices were between $38.87 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $45.76.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 30.66%. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $191.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.91%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 978,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 69.31%. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 251,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in National Western Life Group Inc by 26.52%. The sale prices were between $180 and $252.08, with an estimated average price of $214.32. The stock is now traded at around $239.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 49,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 22.72%. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 41,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.