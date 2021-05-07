Logo
Tweedy Browne CO LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Progressive Corp, Sells Baidu Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, ConocoPhillips

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tweedy Browne CO LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Progressive Corp, Concentrix Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, sells Baidu Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, ConocoPhillips, UniFirst Corp, National Western Life Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tweedy Browne CO LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tweedy Browne CO LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Tweedy Browne 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tweedy+browne/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tweedy Browne
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 996 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,762,952 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 128,497 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,108,910 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.76%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 116,668 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
New Purchase: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)


Tweedy Browne CO LLC initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 530,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)


Tweedy Browne CO LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 136,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 67.76%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 1,108,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in Concentrix Corp by 42.35%. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 102,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 192,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Sold Out: UniFirst Corp (UNF)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in UniFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $210 and $257.35, with an estimated average price of $230.41.

Sold Out: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The sale prices were between $38.87 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $45.76.

Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85.

Reduced: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 30.66%. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $191.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.91%.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 978,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 69.31%. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 251,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in National Western Life Group Inc by 26.52%. The sale prices were between $180 and $252.08, with an estimated average price of $214.32. The stock is now traded at around $239.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 49,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 22.72%. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 41,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tweedy Browne. Also check out:


1. Tweedy Browne's Undervalued Stocks

2. Tweedy Browne's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Tweedy Browne's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Tweedy Browne keeps buying
insider

insider