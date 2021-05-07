Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys Edison International, Amdocs, Skechers USA Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Viatris Inc, Ford Motor Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys Edison International, Amdocs, Skechers USA Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Viatris Inc, Ford Motor Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Pzena Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Edison International, Amdocs, Skechers USA Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Technip Energies NV, sells Morgan Stanley, Viatris Inc, Ford Motor Co, Avis Budget Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pzena Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pzena Investment Management LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $24.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Richard Pzena 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+pzena/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Richard Pzena
  1. General Electric Co (GE) - 84,996,298 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
  2. Lear Corp (LEA) - 4,649,740 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  3. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 17,730,392 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
  4. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 10,193,327 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.69%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 20,176,158 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
New Purchase: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)


Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,891,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Technip Energies NV (THNPY)


Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Technip Energies NV. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,322,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MRC Global Inc (MRC)


Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in MRC Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $8.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,913,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)


Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)


Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)


Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Edison International (EIX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Edison International by 65.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 13,287,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 1233.71%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58. The stock is now traded at around $76.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 4,468,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,220,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,990,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc by 46.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.03 and $23.93, with an estimated average price of $19.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,858,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,258,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $13.09 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.92.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 33.38%. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 3,318,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Viatris Inc by 32.9%. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 11,467,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Richard Pzena. Also check out:


1. Richard Pzena's Undervalued Stocks

2. Richard Pzena's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Richard Pzena's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Richard Pzena keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider