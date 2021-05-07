PHX Energy Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results for Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The following seven nominees were elected as directors of PHX Energy to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Randolph M. Charron
|99.67%
|0.33%
|Karen David Green
|99.82%
|0.18%
|Terry D. Freeman
|99.94%
|0.06%
|Lawrence M. Hibbard
|99.70%
|0.30%
|John M. Hooks
|99.92%
|0.08%
|Myron A. Ttreault
|99.76%
|0.24%
|Roger D. Thomas
|99.76%
|0.24%
About PHX Energy Services Corp.
The Corporation, through its directional drilling subsidiary entities, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the US, Russia, and Albania.
The common shares of PHX Energy are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PHX".
