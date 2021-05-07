Small Pharma Engages Market-Maker

LONDON, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the Company or Small Pharma) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Generation IACP Inc. (GIACP) to provide market-making services to the Company. GIACP has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the TSXV) in providing such services to the Company. GIACP will receive a monthly fee of CDN$7,500 plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and GIACP dated May 7, 2021 (the Agreement) is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the Term) unless the Company provides written notice of termination to GIACP at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or GIACP provides a written notice of termination to the Company. Commencing on the first anniversary of the Agreement, the fee payable to GIACP will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement.



GIACP is arms length to the Company. GIACPs market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the common shares in the capital of the Company (the Shares). GIACP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on their lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

For further information contact:

Small Pharma Inc.

Peter Rands

Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +44 (0)2071 129118

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking information (forward-looking information) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as expects, or does not expect, is expected, anticipates or does not anticipate, plans, budget, scheduled, forecasts, estimates, believes or intends or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results may or could, would, might or will be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Companys success in launching a clinical program into DMT-assisted therapy. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Companys business and results of operations; the impact of COVID-19; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies have not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharmas performance and operations.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. Small Pharmas securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.