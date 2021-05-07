Logo
Total Energy Services Inc. Provides Annual Shareholder Meeting Update

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (Total Energy) (TSX:TOT) announces that its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled for Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) will now be held at Total Energys new head office located at Suite 1000, 734 7th Ave SW and broadcast via live audio-only webcast. The date and time of the Meeting are unchanged.

Due to public health measures implemented to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including restrictions on mass gatherings implemented by the Government of Alberta, shareholders are strongly encouraged not to attend the Meeting in person. Total Energy encourages all shareholders to vote their shares in advance of the Meeting by mail, telephone or internet in the manner set out in the Meeting materials that have been sent to shareholders, copies of which are available on Total Energys website at www.totalenergy.ca and under Total Energys profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Voting instructions and proxies must be received within the timeframes indicated on such forms to ensure they are counted at the Meeting.

Registered shareholders or duly appointed proxy holders still wishing to attend in person will be required to sign a confirmation letter at the Meeting that they have not travelled outside of Canada for a period of two weeks preceding the Meeting date and have no symptoms of illness. No guests will be permitted to attend the Meeting in person and the number of individuals in attendance at the Meeting may be limited to ensure compliance with any government-mandate restrictions on gatherings applicable to the Meeting at that time. Additional attendance restrictions may be added based on the changing nature of the public health advisories related to COVID-19 or otherwise as Total Energy may deem necessary in order to mitigate health and safety risks to our community, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. In the event of any additional changes to the Meeting or restrictions on attendance, Total Energy will update its stakeholders by way of news release, which will also be made available on Total Energys website and under Total Energys profile on SEDAR.

The Meeting will be broadcast live via audio-only webcast and can be accessed through Total Energy website at https://www.totalenergy.ca/webcasts. A recording of the webcast will remain available on Total Energys website following the Meeting.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operations centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Cam Danyluk, Vice-President Legal and General Counsel at (403) 698-8445 or by e-mail at: [email protected] or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.



