ReWalk Robotics to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 11, 2021

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (ReWalk or the Company) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open.

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Ori Gon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Time8:30 A.M EST
Toll free (U.S.)(844) 423-9889
International (U.S)(716) 247-5804
Germany08 00 18 15 287
Israel18 09 31 53 62
Access Code5966026
Webcast (live and replay)https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dkwioh4r
under the Investors section'.

The archived webcast will be available via the following link
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dkwioh4r or through the 'Investors' section' on www.rewalk.com.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalks mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the Unites States.

Investor Contact:
Ori Gon
Chief Financial Officer
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
T: +972-4-9590123
E: [email protected]


