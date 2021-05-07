Logo
Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, May 7, 2021

DENVER, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (

NYSE:FPI, Financial) (the "Company") today announced it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 before 8 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 13, 2021, and will host a conference call the same day at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results and provide a company update.

The call can be accessed live over the phone toll-free by dialing 1-866-262-6804 (U.S.), or 1-855-669-9657 (Canada), or 1-412-902-4107 (International). Participants can reference the Farmland Partners Inc. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.farmlandpartners.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning shortly after the end of the event until May 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time), by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), or 1-855-669-9658 (Canada), or 1-412-317-0088 (International); passcode:10155371. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a limited time following the event.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 149,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmland-partners-inc-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301286902.html

SOURCE Farmland Partners Inc.

