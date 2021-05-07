Epizyme Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of Epizyme (NAS:EPZM, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.29 per share and the market cap of $845.4 million, Epizyme stock is estimated to be possible value trap. GF Value for Epizyme is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Epizyme stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 2, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here. Furthermore, Epizyme has an Altman Z-score of -2.10, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Epizyme has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.59, which which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry. The overall financial strength of Epizyme is 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Epizyme is poor. This is the debt and cash of Epizyme over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Epizyme has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $15.8 million and loss of $2.29 a share. Its operating margin of -1430.12% better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Epizyme's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Epizyme over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Epizyme's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry. Epizyme's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -0.5%, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Epizyme's return on invested capital is -322.79, and its cost of capital is 8.43.

In summary, The stock of Epizyme (NAS:EPZM, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry. To learn more about Epizyme stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

