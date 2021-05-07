The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) Investors





The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ChemoCentryx, Inc. (ChemoCentryx or the Company) (NASDAQ: CCXI) common stock between November 26, 2019 and May 3, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period). ChemoCentryx investors have until July 6, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.









ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company. Its lead drug candidate is avacopan, which is developed as a potential treatment for ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV).









On July 9, 2020, ChemoCentryx announced that it had filed its New Drug Application (NDA) for avacopan to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of AAV.









On May 4, 2021, the FDA released a Briefing Document concerning the Companys NDA for avacopan, stating that [c]omplexities of the study design, as detailed in the briefing document, raise questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of AAV. The FDA also noted that several areas of concern [that] rais[ed] uncertainties about the interpretability of these data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results. The FDA also raised serious safety concerns with avacopan for the treatment of AAV.









On this news, the Companys stock price fell $22.19 per share, or 45.45%, to close at $26.63 per share on May 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.









The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryxs NDA for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.









If you purchased ChemoCentryx common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 6, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.









