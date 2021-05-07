Xperi Holding Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Xperi Holding (NAS:XPER, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $20.89 per share and the market cap of $2.2 billion, Xperi Holding stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Xperi Holding is shown in the chart below.

Because Xperi Holding is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 11.9% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Xperi Holding has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.28, which is worse than 87% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The overall financial strength of Xperi Holding is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Xperi Holding is fair. This is the debt and cash of Xperi Holding over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Xperi Holding has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $892 million and earnings of $1.46 a share. Its operating margin is 22.24%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Xperi Holding is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Xperi Holding over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Xperi Holding is 11.9%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 32%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Xperi Holding's ROIC was 11.63, while its WACC came in at 6.34. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Xperi Holding is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Xperi Holding (NAS:XPER, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

