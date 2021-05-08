Cablevision Holding S.A.: Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Cablevisin Holding S.A. ( BCBA:CVH, Financial)( LSE:CVH, Financial) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11am Eastern Time (12pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after the markets close.

The 1Q21 results will be presented via webcast. To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvhsy210518tW9c2pKp.html

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spinoff from Grupo Clarn S.A., and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on the country and the region. The companies, products and brands that depend on Cablevisin Holding are already big names in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. They specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services.

CONTACT:

In Buenos Aires:

Cablevisin Holding S.A

Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations

Valentina Lpez, Sr. Investor Relations Analyst

Tel: (+54 11) 4309 7104

Email: [email protected]

www.cvh.com.ar

In New York:

Fig Corporate Communications

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.

