Fireeye Inc (FEYE) EVP, CFO & CAO Frank Verdecanna Sold $1.7 million of Shares

EVP, CFO & CAO of Fireeye Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Verdecanna (insider trades) sold 87,992 shares of FEYE on 05/05/2021 at an average price of $19.38 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.
For the complete insider trading history of FEYE, click here.
