Rodgers & Associates, LTD Buys Lowe's Inc, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc, J&J Snack Foods Corp

New Purchases: VXF, DIS, FITB, IJR, JKF,

VXF, DIS, FITB, IJR, JKF, Added Positions: SPSB, LOW, DGRO, IWF, VUG, VBK, JKH, SPYV, SCHD, SPYG, IWS, VONG, VNQ, SPDW, VCSH, SHM, TQQQ, USRT, IYR, CVLY, VOO, VOT, DIA, SDY, VTI, T,

SPSB, LOW, DGRO, IWF, VUG, VBK, JKH, SPYV, SCHD, SPYG, IWS, VONG, VNQ, SPDW, VCSH, SHM, TQQQ, USRT, IYR, CVLY, VOO, VOT, DIA, SDY, VTI, T, Reduced Positions: VBR, SLYG, SLYV, IJS, IJT, IWP, IWO, VEA, VWO, JKI, JJSF, IEFA, JKL, SPEM, MDYG, JKE, AAPL, BRK.B, SCHG, PRF, IEMG, RPG, JNJ, EFAV, IJK, MSFT, JKK, NVDA, PG, MGK, IWN, VLY, VB, COST, IJJ, VOOG,

VBR, SLYG, SLYV, IJS, IJT, IWP, IWO, VEA, VWO, JKI, JJSF, IEFA, JKL, SPEM, MDYG, JKE, AAPL, BRK.B, SCHG, PRF, IEMG, RPG, JNJ, EFAV, IJK, MSFT, JKK, NVDA, PG, MGK, IWN, VLY, VB, COST, IJJ, VOOG, Sold Out: AMZN, PWB,

Investment company Rodgers & Associates, LTD Current Portfolio ) buys Lowe's Inc, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, sells iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc, J&J Snack Foods Corp, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rodgers & Associates, LTD. As of 2021Q1, Rodgers & Associates, LTD owns 82 stocks with a total value of $565 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rodgers & Associates, LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rodgers+%26+associates%2C+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 348,430 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 249,580 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,277,215 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.80% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 386,822 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 150,621 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%

Rodgers & Associates, LTD initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $181.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.94 and $123.58, with an estimated average price of $117.45. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 176.73%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $208.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.20%. The purchase prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.76%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $103.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.11 and $72.93, with an estimated average price of $68.57.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.11%. The sale prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Rodgers & Associates, LTD still held 40,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD reduced to a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp by 23.65%. The sale prices were between $149.41 and $168.38, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Rodgers & Associates, LTD still held 5,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 29.16%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Rodgers & Associates, LTD still held 916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.26%. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $137.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Rodgers & Associates, LTD still held 1,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.