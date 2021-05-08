Davidson Trust Co Buys Idacorp Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: IDA, USB,

Investment company Davidson Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys Idacorp Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Otis Worldwide Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Davidson Trust Co owns 117 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,225 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,778 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 62,360 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 52,078 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 20,722 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%

Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $103.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Davidson Trust Co reduced to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.69%. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Davidson Trust Co still held 9,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Trust Co reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 35.03%. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Davidson Trust Co still held 3,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.