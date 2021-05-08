Davidson Trust Co Buys Idacorp Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: IDA, USB,
- Added Positions: AGG, BKLN, BSV, BNDX, V, CVS, MDLZ, PM, VCSH,
- Reduced Positions: VTV, IJJ, IWN, IJK, VUG, IWO, IXUS, VYM, SBUX, PRF, SCHD, VWO, JNJ, SPGI, RTX, QCOM, MMM, T, INTC, RJI, DE, CB, ADP, AMGN, MRK, UPS, VEA, VZ, VFC, WFC, PFE, NVS, KMB, IBM, CMCSA, GOOGL, ACN, ORCL, QUAL, TGT, KO, CSCO, CVX, BDX, GOOG, BA,
- Sold Out: VEU, IWF, OTIS, WMT, F,
For the details of DAVIDSON TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davidson+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DAVIDSON TRUST CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,225 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,778 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 62,360 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 52,078 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 20,722 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $103.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.Reduced: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Davidson Trust Co reduced to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.69%. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Davidson Trust Co still held 9,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Davidson Trust Co reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 35.03%. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Davidson Trust Co still held 3,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of DAVIDSON TRUST CO. Also check out:
1. DAVIDSON TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. DAVIDSON TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAVIDSON TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAVIDSON TRUST CO keeps buying