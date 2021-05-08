Beach Investment Counsel Inc Buys Chubb, Crown Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Vistra Corp, NRG Energy Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: CCK, PXD, CMRE, BWEL, LDOS, GM, ENB, HD, PRU, RDS.A, STAG, PSX, IJR,

Investment company Beach Investment Counsel Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Chubb, Crown Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Dominion Energy Inc, sells Vistra Corp, NRG Energy Inc, Facebook Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q1, Beach Investment Counsel Inc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 1,544,048 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,806,350 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 419,278 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) - 2,307,516 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 415,163 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $113.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 91,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 54,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Costamare Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.84 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 206,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Boswell (JG) Co. The purchase prices were between $579 and $718, with an estimated average price of $642.7. The stock is now traded at around $750.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 93.29%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $176.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 139,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 310.91%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $314.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 41,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 71.75%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 190,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $18.76. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 798,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 49.49%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $61.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 299,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 72,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.