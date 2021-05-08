Beach Investment Counsel Inc Buys Chubb, Crown Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Vistra Corp, NRG Energy Inc, Facebook Inc

- New Purchases: CCK, PXD, CMRE, BWEL, LDOS, GM, ENB, HD, PRU, RDS.A, STAG, PSX, IJR,
- Added Positions: CB, FDX, D, KW, TFC, MPLX, TMUS, TGP, BAC, CHTR, DTE, XEL, UNH, EMR, JPM, AEE, WMB, ENLAY, GOOG, MDT, EONGY, DTEGY, BRK.B, WFC, SIEGY, SSREY, T, UL, GPC,
- Reduced Positions: VST, NRG, FB, MDLZ, AMZN, ABT, NEP, PEAK, QCOM, DHI, GOOGL, MSFT, RTX, NFG, V, LEN, SYK, KO, FCX, CCS, NSRGY, PHM, HHC, JNJ, BDX,
- Sold Out: WMT, IVW,
For the details of BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beach+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
- NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 1,544,048 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,806,350 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio.
- The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 419,278 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) - 2,307,516 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 415,163 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $113.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 91,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 54,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Costamare Inc (CMRE)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Costamare Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.84 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 206,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boswell (JG) Co (BWEL)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Boswell (JG) Co. The purchase prices were between $579 and $718, with an estimated average price of $642.7. The stock is now traded at around $750.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 93.29%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $176.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 139,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 310.91%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $314.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 41,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 71.75%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 190,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $18.76. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 798,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 49.49%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $61.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 299,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 72,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. Also check out:
1. BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC keeps buying