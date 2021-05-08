Check Capital Management Inc Buys AerCap Holdings NV, Markel Corp, Chevron Corp, Sells U.S. Bancorp, The Walt Disney Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

New Purchases: AER, CVX, GLW, BCC, CFG, MBNKF,

Investment company Check Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys AerCap Holdings NV, Markel Corp, Chevron Corp, Corning Inc, Boise Cascade Co, sells U.S. Bancorp, The Walt Disney Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Check Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Check Capital Management Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 3,501,100 shares, 46.26% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,311,904 shares, 17.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,388,690 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 212,051 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 1,399,384 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 502,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Boise Cascade Co. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $52.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Metro Bank PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.52 and $2.13, with an estimated average price of $1.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Markel Corp by 145.17%. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1220.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 39,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.