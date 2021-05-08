Logo
Check Capital Management Inc Buys AerCap Holdings NV, Markel Corp, Chevron Corp, Sells U.S. Bancorp, The Walt Disney Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Author's Avatar
insider
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Check Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys AerCap Holdings NV, Markel Corp, Chevron Corp, Corning Inc, Boise Cascade Co, sells U.S. Bancorp, The Walt Disney Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Check Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Check Capital Management Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/check+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 3,501,100 shares, 46.26% of the total portfolio.
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,311,904 shares, 17.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  3. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,388,690 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 212,051 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
  5. LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 1,399,384 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 502,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Boise Cascade Co. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $52.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Metro Bank PLC (MBNKF)

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Metro Bank PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.52 and $2.13, with an estimated average price of $1.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Markel Corp (MKL)

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Markel Corp by 145.17%. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1220.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 39,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

