Iron Financial, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUS

Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Iron Financial, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Iron Financial, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 706,333 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. New Position CME Group Inc (CME) - 88,191 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 47,220 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35% iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 97,185 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.68% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 144,543 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. New Position

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.88%. The holding were 706,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 144,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 90,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $78.44 and $88.78, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 17,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $334.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 75,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $183.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2351.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc by 124.71%. The purchase prices were between $0.85 and $5.27, with an estimated average price of $2.86. The stock is now traded at around $1.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The sale prices were between $103.92 and $131.58, with an estimated average price of $118.77.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.