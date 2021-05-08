Logo
Iron Financial, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUS

Author's Avatar
insider
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Iron Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Iron Financial, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Iron Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iron+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Iron Financial, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 706,333 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. CME Group Inc (CME) - 88,191 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 47,220 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35%
  4. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 97,185 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.68%
  5. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 144,543 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.88%. The holding were 706,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 144,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 90,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $78.44 and $88.78, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 17,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $334.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 75,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $183.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2351.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc by 124.71%. The purchase prices were between $0.85 and $5.27, with an estimated average price of $2.86. The stock is now traded at around $1.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (DOCU)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The sale prices were between $103.92 and $131.58, with an estimated average price of $118.77.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.



