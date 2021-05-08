Logo
JCSD Capital, LLC Buys Amerant Bancorp Inc, Voyager Digital, Ncino Inc, Sells Investar Holding Corp, Western Alliance Bancorp, Grandsouth Bancorpation

Author's Avatar
insider
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company JCSD Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amerant Bancorp Inc, Voyager Digital, Ncino Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son, sells Investar Holding Corp, Western Alliance Bancorp, Grandsouth Bancorpation, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JCSD Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, JCSD Capital, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JCSD Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jcsd+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JCSD Capital, LLC
  1. First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) - 209,450 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio.
  2. Communities First Financial Corp (CFST) - 161,913 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5%
  3. FB Financial Corp (FBK) - 118,225 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%
  4. First Bancorp (FBNC) - 110,353 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.
  5. United Bancorp Of Alabama Inc (UBAB) - 157,586 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49%
New Purchase: Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTBB)

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.62 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 185,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Voyager Digital Ltd (UCD2)

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Voyager Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 98,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $253.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.23. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB)

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PaySign Inc (PAYS)

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in PaySign Inc by 138.83%. The purchase prices were between $3.93 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 116,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intelligent Systems Corp (INS)

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intelligent Systems Corp by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $37.33 and $52.91, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Investar Holding Corp (ISTR)

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Investar Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $15.86 and $22.07, with an estimated average price of $18.76.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Sold Out: Bank Fincastle VA (BFTL)

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bank Fincastle VA. The sale prices were between $2.26 and $3.09, with an estimated average price of $2.67.

Sold Out: Popular Inc (BPOP)

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

Sold Out: MainStreet Bancshares Inc (MNSB)

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in MainStreet Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $18.98.



