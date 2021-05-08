JCSD Capital, LLC Buys Amerant Bancorp Inc, Voyager Digital, Ncino Inc, Sells Investar Holding Corp, Western Alliance Bancorp, Grandsouth Bancorpation

New Purchases: AMTBB, UCD2, PYPL, NTB, PAYA, RVSB,

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company JCSD Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Amerant Bancorp Inc, Voyager Digital, Ncino Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son, sells Investar Holding Corp, Western Alliance Bancorp, Grandsouth Bancorpation, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JCSD Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, JCSD Capital, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) - 209,450 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Communities First Financial Corp (CFST) - 161,913 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5% FB Financial Corp (FBK) - 118,225 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34% First Bancorp (FBNC) - 110,353 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. United Bancorp Of Alabama Inc (UBAB) - 157,586 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49%

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.62 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 185,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Voyager Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 98,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $253.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.23. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in PaySign Inc by 138.83%. The purchase prices were between $3.93 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 116,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intelligent Systems Corp by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $37.33 and $52.91, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Investar Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $15.86 and $22.07, with an estimated average price of $18.76.

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bank Fincastle VA. The sale prices were between $2.26 and $3.09, with an estimated average price of $2.67.

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in MainStreet Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $18.98.