Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Ares Capital Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Valero Energy Corp, Norbord Inc

- New Purchases: WFG, TIP, STIP, ARRY, TFII, OCSL, EMR, BBDC, NTR, FISV, MMM, HSIC, COLD, EXR, CHKP,
- Added Positions: ARCC, COST, PEP, TJX, GRP.U, DLTR, WMT, FDX, QCOM, SU, NEE, BLK, PGR, EA, TMO, RUN, BEEM, HASI, CNI, EVA, TPIC, ORA, AMRC, AWK, AQUA, PLUG, XYL, ITRI, CNQ, NEP, BLDP, GOOG, SSRM, BEP, NVDA, TXN, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: PG, VLO, TU, JPM, MFC, MSFT, RY, C, TD, TSCO, CM, BNS, FNV, ATVI, GOOGL, LW, SJR, DE, PH, MRK, KMB, BSX, STX, AAPL, V, GIS, CMCSA, CAG, INGR, ENB, LOW, MS, CP, APTV, BAM, MDT, BIP, WM, WPM, UNH, TRP, SPGI, AMT, ECL, FRC, HD,
- Sold Out: OSB, AXP, KO, HRL, MDLZ, CLX, MOGO, LOGI,
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 447,600 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.05%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 313,290 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.31%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 149,000 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.35%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 140,000 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.25%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 527,500 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 107,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TFI International Inc (TFII)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $80.02, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 143,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 630,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 479.05%. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $19.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 892,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 173.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust by 253.33%. The purchase prices were between $57.41 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $59.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 48.75%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $116.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 119,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.
