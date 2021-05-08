Logo
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Ares Capital Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Valero Energy Corp, Norbord Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Ares Capital Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Costco Wholesale Corp, PepsiCo Inc, TJX Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Valero Energy Corp, Norbord Inc, TELUS Corp, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicola Wealth Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. owns 110 stocks with a total value of $883 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicola+wealth+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 447,600 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.05%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 313,290 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.31%
  3. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 149,000 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.35%
  4. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 140,000 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.25%
  5. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 527,500 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 107,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TFI International Inc (TFII)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $80.02, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 143,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 630,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 479.05%. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $19.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 892,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 173.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust by 253.33%. The purchase prices were between $57.41 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $59.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 48.75%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $116.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 119,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.. Also check out:

1. NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD. keeps buying
