Eagle Global Advisors Llc Buys Wells Fargo, Hess Midstream LP, American Tower Corp, Sells Arthur J. Gallagher, NuStar Energy LP, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U

Houston, TX, based Investment company Eagle Global Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Hess Midstream LP, American Tower Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Pembina Pipeline Corp, sells Arthur J. Gallagher, NuStar Energy LP, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, SBA Communications Corp, Rattler Midstream LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Global Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Eagle Global Advisors Llc owns 217 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 573,633 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,384 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Facebook Inc (FB) - 143,762 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,647 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,638,416 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 197,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Hess Midstream LP. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 333,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $468.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 14,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 27,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 91.39%. The purchase prices were between $23.94 and $30.74, with an estimated average price of $27.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 295,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 65.44%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $158.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 71,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 434,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 100.09%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 552,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 37.20%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 218,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PBF Logistics LP. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.47 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $11.36 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $12.2.