Eagle Global Advisors Llc Buys Wells Fargo, Hess Midstream LP, American Tower Corp, Sells Arthur J. Gallagher, NuStar Energy LP, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U

Author's Avatar
insider
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Eagle Global Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Hess Midstream LP, American Tower Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Pembina Pipeline Corp, sells Arthur J. Gallagher, NuStar Energy LP, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, SBA Communications Corp, Rattler Midstream LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Global Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Eagle Global Advisors Llc owns 217 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+global+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 573,633 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,384 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 143,762 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,647 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  5. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,638,416 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 197,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Hess Midstream LP. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 333,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $468.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 14,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 27,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 91.39%. The purchase prices were between $23.94 and $30.74, with an estimated average price of $27.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 295,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 65.44%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $158.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 71,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 434,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 100.09%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 552,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 37.20%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 218,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62.

Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Sold Out: PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PBF Logistics LP. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Sold Out: Ituran Location and Control Ltd (ITRN)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.47 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

Sold Out: New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $11.36 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $12.2.



