Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc, The Chemours Co, Sells Blackstone Group Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: TBT, KYN, CC, AXP, PHM, TDY, VLO, BFAM, EL, PXD, ALV, SBLK, EEM, FSKR, MA, HD, VXF, JPM, ASHR, DHT,
- Added Positions: APO, CNC, CVS, FISV, IAU, AER, PGR, MSFT, EXPO, CE, JNJ, GBTC, NVDA, FNV, PYPL, AWK, TMO, TER, TSM, ILMN, ABT, GPN, A, AMZN, ROP, SCHP, BLDR, DIS, COST, CCI, SHW, QCOM, DHR, GOOGL, JELD, FANG, BKNG, INTU, MLM, ECL, NKE, ROST, JD, V, LH, ICE, SQ, IGSB, PSA, ADBE, AOS, HON, COO, SMMU, AXON, MUB, BND, TIP, USIG, POOL, HCA, MTN, VZ, ORLY, DUK, UNP, TCEHY, MUNI, BAB, VNOPM.PFD, SUB, GOOG, VTV, VWO, SHY, PEP, QQQ, PFF, UNH, LLY, CSCO, KKRPA.PFD, GSPC.PFD, BMLPL.PFD, ABBV, PG, EMB, DVY, ETW, EPD, SPSB, CVX, FDUS,
- Reduced Positions: BX, IEMG, IWM, UPS, KO, LMT, WTRG, AAPL, BSV, SCHO, RY, RTX, NEE, TFC, SDS, SPY, VCSH, VIG, VTI, ITW, GD, MDY,
- Sold Out: NOW, STZ, HRL, DPZ, BABA, NOC, AVAV, TSLA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kingfisher Capital LLC
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 727,982 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
- ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 160,358 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
- PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 372,006 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 87,859 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,013 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84%
Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 372,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (KYN)
Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 431,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)
Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 107,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $158.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 20,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $435.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 47,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 78.54%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $58.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 75,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 61.01%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (CVS)
Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in by 52.21%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 33,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 43.98%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exponent Inc (EXPO)
Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Exponent Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $82.58 and $99.73, with an estimated average price of $93.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61.Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.
