Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc, The Chemours Co, Sells Blackstone Group Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Kingfisher Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc, The Chemours Co, American Express Co, Teledyne Technologies Inc, sells Blackstone Group Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ServiceNow Inc, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kingfisher Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kingfisher Capital LLC owns 165 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kingfisher Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kingfisher+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 727,982 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03% ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 160,358 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 372,006 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 87,859 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,013 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84%

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 372,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 431,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 107,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $158.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 20,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $435.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 47,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 78.54%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $58.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 75,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 61.01%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in by 52.21%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 33,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 43.98%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Exponent Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $82.58 and $99.73, with an estimated average price of $93.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.