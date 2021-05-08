Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc, The Chemours Co, Sells Blackstone Group Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc, The Chemours Co, Sells Blackstone Group Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Kingfisher Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc, The Chemours Co, American Express Co, Teledyne Technologies Inc, sells Blackstone Group Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ServiceNow Inc, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kingfisher Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kingfisher Capital LLC owns 165 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kingfisher Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kingfisher+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kingfisher Capital LLC
  1. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 727,982 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 160,358 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  3. PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 372,006 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 87,859 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,013 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84%
New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 372,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (KYN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 431,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 107,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $158.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 20,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $435.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 47,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 78.54%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $58.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 75,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 61.01%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (CVS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in by 52.21%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 33,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 43.98%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exponent Inc (EXPO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Exponent Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $82.58 and $99.73, with an estimated average price of $93.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61.

Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kingfisher Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Kingfisher Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kingfisher Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kingfisher Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kingfisher Capital LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider