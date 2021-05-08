Logo
Davidson Investment Advisors Buys H.B. Fuller Co, Sempra Energy, Splunk Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Microchip Technology Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Grat Falls, MT, based Investment company Davidson Investment Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys H.B. Fuller Co, Sempra Energy, Splunk Inc, Strategic Education Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Microchip Technology Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Paper Co, Gildan Activewear Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Investment Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Davidson Investment Advisors owns 95 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davidson+investment+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 233,213 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,010 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 409,705 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 624,230 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,897 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
New Purchase: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $69.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 217,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $117.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 66,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in Strategic Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $77.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 65,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $423.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 103.96%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 135,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $126.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 210,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in FirstCash Inc by 39.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.69 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $75.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 211,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (MRK)

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in by 31.11%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 179,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 164,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 108,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.

Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS. Also check out:

1. DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS keeps buying
