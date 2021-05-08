Davidson Investment Advisors Buys H.B. Fuller Co, Sempra Energy, Splunk Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Microchip Technology Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

- New Purchases: FUL, SPLK, STRA, VB, IVV, T,
- Added Positions: SRE, MDT, FCFS, FIS, MRK, CERN, TRNO, VWO, C, FTNT, ANET, TMUS, CVX, CI, CRM, BDX, OTIS, CTVA, APTV, AGNC, RTX, CUBE, PGR, CPT, INTU, ETN, EA, BMY, MMM, EBAY, FDX, EXC, EOG, FRC, ORCL, ABBV, SLAB, NLY, EQIX, COST, IXUS,
- Reduced Positions: MCHP, CMCSA, IP, GIL, GS, MOS, SHOO, SFM, MSFT, JNJ, UPS, SO, PFE, JPM, BAC, AAPL, MXIM, CVS, WMT, HON, PM, LVS, MDU, NSC, PEP, TAK, VZ, ABT, SHYG, USB, MS, INTC, HD, GBCI, SCHW, CAT, AMGN,
- Sold Out: IEFA, DD, SFIX, SCHF, XLE, TSLA,
These are the top 5 holdings of DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 233,213 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,010 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 409,705 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 624,230 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,897 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $69.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 217,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $117.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 66,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Strategic Education Inc (STRA)
Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in Strategic Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $77.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 65,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $423.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 103.96%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 135,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $126.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 210,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)
Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in FirstCash Inc by 39.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.69 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $75.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 211,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (MRK)
Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in by 31.11%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 179,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 164,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 108,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.
