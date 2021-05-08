Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: MTUM, IAU, PTLC, SDY, HEFA, ETN, ACC, EL, CRM, ALL, AVGO, ICE, VTWO, CSQ, TT, IWF, DEO, BDX, PXD, IQV, ORLY, INFO, IVW, IWM, MPC, PFF, RJF, VIS, EW, IYW, TLT, APD, KEYS, VOT, GM, TIP, CB, ICLN, RSG, CME, MDT, KSU, AMD, BLK, FTC, MDLZ, RBBN, VV, BIGC, XLI, XLY, ACN, XLF, MNRL, MSI, TJX, CVS, ITW, BX, IVZ, UL, IUSG, MGC, GDX, STWD, FPE, RTX, IBB, IWD, RSP, COP, CAT, XLP, VLO, NOW, NXPI, HYG, WMB, VFC, FV, NFLX, AROC, MCHP, SPHD, MU, KMI, IHI, SYF, CCI, EQIX, BSCM, JPST, LBRT, EOI, TFFP, EXG, KRP, ORBC, BGCP,

Investment company Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,091 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3990.61% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 308,472 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1672.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,219 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2247.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,558 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1275.98% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,545 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3371.02%

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $168.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 54,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 490,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.23 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 215,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $127.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 23,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $31.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 73,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 17,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3990.61%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $423.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 60,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 1672.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 308,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 2247.01%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 118,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 3371.02%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $422.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 30,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1275.98%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 51,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 3906.29%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $156.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 53,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.