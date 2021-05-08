Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meridian+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,091 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3990.61%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 308,472 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1672.11%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,219 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2247.01%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,558 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1275.98%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,545 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3371.02%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $168.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 54,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 490,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.23 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 215,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $127.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 23,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $31.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 73,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 17,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3990.61%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $423.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 60,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 1672.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 308,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 2247.01%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 118,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 3371.02%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $422.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 30,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1275.98%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 51,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 3906.29%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $156.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 53,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.

Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider