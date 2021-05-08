Davidson D A & Co Buys Apple Inc, , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Great Falls, MT, based Investment company Davidson D A & Co Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Starbucks Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Palantir Technologies Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson D A & Co. As of 2021Q1, Davidson D A & Co owns 1054 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAVIDSON D A & CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davidson+d+a+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 4,673,937 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,762,466 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 4,623,121 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,790,726 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,600,560 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.28%

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 177,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $97.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.26 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $59.95. The stock is now traded at around $69.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 52,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 61,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,600,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in by 134.17%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 527,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 138.28%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 264,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.97%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $276.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 102,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 46.87%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 380,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 347,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E. The sale prices were between $33.31 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $16.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.72.

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22.

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.42.

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $56.43 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $58.95.

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78.