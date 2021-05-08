Davidson D A & Co Buys Apple Inc, , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Davidson D A & Co Buys Apple Inc, , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Great Falls, MT, based Investment company Davidson D A & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Starbucks Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Palantir Technologies Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson D A & Co. As of 2021Q1, Davidson D A & Co owns 1054 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAVIDSON D A & CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davidson+d+a+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DAVIDSON D A & CO
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 4,673,937 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,762,466 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 4,623,121 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,790,726 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.33%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,600,560 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.28%
New Purchase: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 177,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $97.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.26 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $59.95. The stock is now traded at around $69.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 52,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Service Corp International (SCI)

Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 61,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,600,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (MRK)

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in by 134.17%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 527,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 138.28%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 264,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.97%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $276.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 102,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 46.87%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 380,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 347,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E (VSMV)

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E. The sale prices were between $33.31 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $16.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.72.

Sold Out: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22.

Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.42.

Sold Out: Centerspace (WXC1)

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $56.43 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $58.95.

Sold Out: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of DAVIDSON D A & CO. Also check out:

1. DAVIDSON D A & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. DAVIDSON D A & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAVIDSON D A & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAVIDSON D A & CO keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider