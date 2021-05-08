Davidson D A & Co Buys Apple Inc, , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

- New Purchases: FXD, NTES, CVGW, NUVA, SLY, SCI, TEAF, ABNB, AMRS, AHH, DBC, FHI, CSR, BIP, AMEH, ERII, HCI, FRG, CVNA, TWST, CHWY, INMD, BIPC, PLD, ATO, BHP, CSGP, GVA, HRB, IDXX, ISBC, SR, LSTR, MGM, PLX, PETS, PSMT, SNV, TPL, UFPI, FFC, MWA, GNRC, FAF, FSD, RNG, OGS, AY, W, SUM, COUP, AA, SFIX, TME, BYND, ORCC, DDOG, PAYA, QS, ICLN, IXN, IYF, SCHV, SPLG, VIOG, VRP, Y, DOX, ARTW, AZO, BLDR, CHRW, CMD, CAH, CASY, COLM, CTBI, CWCO, FLIR, FNF, FCNCA, GPN, HIG, HWKN, HPQ, IDA, ILMN, ICE, J, KLIC, LBTYA, LAD, MTRX, MUFG, MHK, NEU, NRIM, NWN, PSA, DGX, ROLL, REGN, RGEN, DHC, SLAB, SONY, AVNW, SU, TDS, TRP, OSPN, VRTX, WSM, AEMD, PML, CII, CLR, JTD, FRBA, TAK, CALX, PBA, GNUS, SANW, GEVO, HII, CORR, ICLR, GLPI, OR, ACB, LPTX, VKTX, CFG, NVTA, VIRT, EVA, TRU, HPE, CRSP, SE, ADT, NMCI, SNOW, XL, ARKG, BLOK, HYS, IYR, PSJ, SJNK, VLUE, VMBS, XMLV, XSLV,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, MRK, AGG, VTV, IJR, SBUX, BSV, IJH, DIS, AMGN, VOO, QCOM, VUG, COST, ABBV, BRK.B, JPM, AMZN, TGT, UPS, IVV, NKE, MMM, SPGI, PFE, VMW, GLD, VCSH, T, EPD, FDX, PEP, TSM, UNH, IEMG, CB, BMY, STZ, KMB, NVS, PNC, ROK, VZ, V, PYPL, ATVI, NLY, AVY, CVS, DLR, HON, INTC, JNJ, KSU, LMT, MCD, MNR, SMG, TROW, UNP, UMH, RTX, VFC, WMT, ALC, IWR, CSX, CVX, CSCO, GPC, PG, XYL, DOCU, FIXD, IWF, ACN, ALK, ADP, BA, PEAK, HD, NEM, PCAR, LIN, VOD, TSLA, SQ, BKLN, BND, EFAV, ESGD, IWB, IXUS, QUAL, SPY, TIP, VEA, VIG, VNQ, XLE, ABT, MO, BAC, CI, KO, CL, DXCM, DUK, LLY, NEE, GD, GOOGL, NSC, PPG, WM, DNP, BRG, SPOT, DOW, ARKK, BNDX, FAB, HYD, IDV, IJS, IVW, SPTS, VBR, VOE, VTI, ALGN, C, CMCSA, DD, EOG, XOM, GS, INTU, SJM, MMP, MDT, PAYX, PRU, RDS.A, UL, VNO, MA, MELI, PM, PSX, PANW, GOOG, SCYX, BABA, SHOP, CTVA, CARR, U, EFA, FLOT, FPE, FVD, IEFA, JPST, MBB, VOT, VWO, VYM, HRTX, AMAT, WTRG, ARCC, TFC, BP, BAX, BDX, BIIB, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CAG, COP, INGR, CMI, EIX, EXAS, FISV, GSK, MTCH, ISRG, LH, MAR, MLM, MCY, MS, NVDA, NFLX, BLU, NOC, OKE, ORCL, O, RHI, CRM, ATCO, SHW, SO, SWX, STT, SYK, TXN, USB, VLO, WBA, WFC, BRK.A, CMG, CHI, NAD, NVG, LBTYK, TMUS, BX, AWK, BUD, AVGO, GM, KMI, FB, GMRE, FEYE, VEEV, CIO, KHC, TTD, ZM, CLVT, FVRR, GO, NARI, IGIB, IGSB, DGRO, EEM, FIW, FTCS, FXR, IAU, IEF, IGE, IPAY, IVE, IXJ, KBE, RDVY, SCHP, SLV, SUSA, USMV, VB, VDE, VEU, VTIP, VXUS, XLK, AOS, ABB, ASML, ADBE, AMD, AFL, ALB, LNT, ALL, ALNY, AEP, AIG, AWR, AMT, AMP, BCE, BIDU, BK, OPCH, BSX, BF.B, BG, CBRE, CVM, CWT, BXMT, CCL, LUMN, CME, CINF, CLX, ED, GLW, CCI, DVN, DEO, D, DOV, ECL, ENB, EQIX, EL, RE, EXC, EXPD, FFIV, FCN, FAST, FE, FLR, F, FCX, GBCI, GLAD, HDB, HAS, HE, WELL, HRL, HUN, TT, IFF, IRM, K, KEY, MDLZ, LTC, LVS, LPSN, LOGI, LOW, MDU, MKL, MMC, MAS, MKC, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MCO, NNI, NWL, JWN, NUE, ORLY, OHI, OSTK, PPL, TPC, PLAB, PNW, NTR, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PSEC, PHM, RMD, RIO, ROST, STX, SGEN, SRE, SSD, TRV, SWK, STLD, SRCL, SNPS, TTWO, AXON, TER, TEVA, TXRH, TTC, TRN, TSN, UMPQ, URI, WPC, WRB, ANTM, EVRG, WY, WMB, XEL, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, LMNR, RDS.B, NSL, IFN, CEF, PEO, SOR, RVT, TY, CHY, NEA, NKX, RNP, FRA, GDV, EMD, NMZ, IGR, CSQ, JRO, PFN, BXMX, KYN, DIAX, BDJ, HBI, EXG, FSLR, QQQX, SAR, BGY, DFS, LULU, CIM, MDXG, GORO, SLRC, OMER, NEV, FTNT, VRSK, FIBK, KKR, COR, HEAR, APO, GWRS, FBHS, ZNGA, POST, ENPH, TCPC, PFPT, PDI, HTA, NOW, PNR, FPF, KPTI, FIVN, PAYC, CGC, JD, ANET, ETSY, TDOC, RACE, AXSM, TEAM, EHT, FTV, TWLO, YUMC, LW, IIPR, AYX, OKTA, PLYM, SPRO, QTRX, DBX, AHCO, EQH, RPAY, SONO, GH, LYFT, PINS, UBER, KTB, CRWD, ADPT, NET, LPRO, LMND, AMLP, BIV, BSCL, BSCM, BSJL, CACG, CIBR, CWB, DEM, DFNL, DHS, DINT, DUSA, EFG, EMB, EMLP, ESGU, FBT, FDL, FDT, FEM, FFTY, FTA, FTSL, FTSM, FXO, GDX, GEM, GSY, HACK, HDV, HYLS, IBB, ICF, IEI, IGM, IGRO, IGV, IHI, IQLT, ITB, ITOT, IUSG, IVOO, IWP, JETS, JNK, LMBS, MCHI, MDY, MGV, MINT, PGF, QCLN, QTEC, ROBO, RSP, RYT, SCHB, SCZ, SDOG, SHY, SHYG, SPHD, SRLN, TDIV, VAW, VBK, VCR, VFH, VGSH, VGT, VIGI, VIS, VO, VONG, VONV, VOX, VPU, VT, VTEB, XBI, XLB, XLF, XLRE, XLV, XME,
- Reduced Positions: VGK, IWN, FXH, FDN, IWO, PLTR, BOND, LQD, IBM, GALT, WRK, VXF, EMN, RPM, ZBRA, EXPI, ZTS, DVY, DVYE, IWM, IVZ, OZK, BLK, ETN, EW, IP, LEG, TAP, PH, PLUG, SYY, TMO, TD, VTR, EVR, LYB, USCR, VRNA, APPN, DON, FXL, IWD, PFF, SRVR, SUB, VHT, AKAM, ATI, AB, AEE, AXP, ADI, AON, ADM, AZN, AX, BWA, BAM, VIAC, CPB, COF, CHKP, CTAS, CLF, DHI, DHR, DRI, DE, DY, EMR, EXPE, EXTR, FDS, FITB, PACW, GIS, GILD, GOOD, HAL, LHX, INFO, ITW, INCY, JCI, KR, LRCX, MIC, MRVL, MTZ, MGRC, MET, MSTR, MAA, VTRS, ES, OXY, PAA, PWR, ONTO, STM, SNY, SLB, SPG, SIRI, SKYW, SWKS, LUV, STRL, TCF, TJX, VIRC, WTS, WEC, ZION, ET, FAX, BTO, PFD, BFZ, EOI, GGN, ETV, ETW, KBR, DAL, TEL, ULTA, CYRX, KDP, CDXC, CHTR, VTGN, APTS, MOS, FDUS, MPC, FANG, PCI, DSL, NRZ, TWTR, WIX, CHGG, ATHM, RYAM, SYF, THQ, QRVO, ENR, CC, LITE, Z, NVCR, EDIT, JHB, EVBG, BL, SNAP, JCO, CLDR, ROKU, PAGS, CDLX, NVT, IFFT, MRNA, SWAV, CRNC, OTIS, DBEF, DLN, DSI, FEP, FGD, FNX, FPX, FTC, FYX, GVI, HYG, IJT, IWS, JKL, MGK, MUB, OEF, PGX, QQEW, RODM, SCHA, SDY, SPLV, VDC, VTWO, XLI, XLP, XLY,
- Sold Out: VSMV, PEY, WXC1, OSH, TENB, CELH, CR, SHM, POOL, GOLD, LNC, CM, WLK, NFJ, WORK, FRTA, SMAR, UNIT, SPLK, MRAM, NIO, FSLY, ACWV, BWX, BANR, SEDG, CRBP, GWRE, IPHI, AEG, SVC, ZAGG, SRNE, UNM, UAMY, GEO, WPM, TGTX, MTB,
For the details of DAVIDSON D A & CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davidson+d+a+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DAVIDSON D A & CO
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 4,673,937 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,762,466 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 4,623,121 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,790,726 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,600,560 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.28%
Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 177,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)
Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $97.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)
Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.26 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $59.95. The stock is now traded at around $69.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 52,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)
Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Service Corp International (SCI)
Davidson D A & Co initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 61,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,600,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (MRK)
Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in by 134.17%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 527,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 138.28%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 264,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.97%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $276.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 102,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 46.87%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 380,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Davidson D A & Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 347,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E (VSMV)
Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E. The sale prices were between $33.31 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $34.53.Sold Out: Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $16.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.72.Sold Out: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22.Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)
Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.42.Sold Out: Centerspace (WXC1)
Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $56.43 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $58.95.Sold Out: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Davidson D A & Co sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of DAVIDSON D A & CO. Also check out:
1. DAVIDSON D A & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. DAVIDSON D A & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAVIDSON D A & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAVIDSON D A & CO keeps buying