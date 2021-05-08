Cedar Capital, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Canada ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares MSCI France ETF

New Purchases: EWC, IEI, EWG, SHY, SPEM, SPIP, SPSB, SCHO, VMBS, EWL, SPHY, SRLN, EBND, SPMD,

Investment company Cedar Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Canada ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares MSCI France ETF, ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cedar Capital, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 26,762 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,635 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.88% Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) - 121,330 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.32% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 29,403 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.84% ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) - 28,077 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.65%

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 23,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 5,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.46 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $35.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 19,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 5,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 10,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 14,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 148.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 78,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 107.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 42,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 27,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 34.22%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The sale prices were between $32.39 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05.

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.