Cedar Capital, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Canada ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares MSCI France ETF

- New Purchases: EWC, IEI, EWG, SHY, SPEM, SPIP, SPSB, SCHO, VMBS, EWL, SPHY, SRLN, EBND, SPMD,
- Added Positions: SPAB, SPLG, SPDW, EWA, CMBS,
- Reduced Positions: EWJ, AGG, IWM, ITOT, IJH, PTLC, UWM, MVV, EFO, MBB, EFA, DBEF, SHV, XLF, XLE, EPP, IYM, VNQ, XLB, BIL, XLI, GLD, TIP, HYG, IVV, XLK, XLY, XLV, XLU, XLP, VWO, SPSM,
- Sold Out: EWU, EWQ, SCHP, VGLT, BND,
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 26,762 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,635 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.88%
- Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) - 121,330 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.32%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 29,403 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.84%
- ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) - 28,077 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.65%
Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 23,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)
Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 5,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.46 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $35.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 19,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 5,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 10,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 14,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 148.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 78,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 107.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 42,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 27,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)
Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 34.22%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83.Sold Out: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)
Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The sale prices were between $32.39 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $34.18.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05.Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.
