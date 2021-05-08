Sanders Capital, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever PLC, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: UL,
- Added Positions: FB, JNJ, WFC, GOOG, ANTM, HCA, CI, PEP, BKNG, TSN, SYF, ING, SHG,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, BABA, JPM, AAPL, SPY, VEU, SU, TFC, BCS, HAL, APTV, MTH, SMFG, NWG, LEA,
- Sold Out: VZ,
For the details of Sanders Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanders+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sanders Capital, LLC
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 39,042,514 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,542,512 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 33,615,669 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,213,078 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.83%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 6,176,737 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
Sanders Capital, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 89,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $319.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 9,213,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 8,441,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ING Groep NV (ING)
Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in ING Groep NV by 81.57%. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 238,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Sanders Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sanders Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Sanders Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sanders Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sanders Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sanders Capital, LLC keeps buying