Sanders Capital, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever PLC, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: UL,

UL, Added Positions: FB, JNJ, WFC, GOOG, ANTM, HCA, CI, PEP, BKNG, TSN, SYF, ING, SHG,

FB, JNJ, WFC, GOOG, ANTM, HCA, CI, PEP, BKNG, TSN, SYF, ING, SHG, Reduced Positions: TSM, BABA, JPM, AAPL, SPY, VEU, SU, TFC, BCS, HAL, APTV, MTH, SMFG, NWG, LEA,

TSM, BABA, JPM, AAPL, SPY, VEU, SU, TFC, BCS, HAL, APTV, MTH, SMFG, NWG, LEA, Sold Out: VZ,

New York, NY, based Investment company Sanders Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever PLC, ING Groep NV, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Barclays PLC, Meritage Homes Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanders Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sanders Capital, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $45.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 39,042,514 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,542,512 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 33,615,669 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,213,078 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.83% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 6,176,737 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%

Sanders Capital, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 89,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $319.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 9,213,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 8,441,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in ING Groep NV by 81.57%. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 238,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.