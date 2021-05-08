Gs Investments, Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Waste Management Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: BLNK,

Investment company Gs Investments, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Waste Management Inc, ConocoPhillips, Blink Charging Co, sells Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Microsoft Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gs Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Gs Investments, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $42 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 19,589 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 12,728 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.35% Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,821 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 20,184 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,120 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $60.72, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $592.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 4,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 3000.00%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $239.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 2040.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.