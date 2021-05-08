Logo
Gs Investments, Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Waste Management Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gs Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Waste Management Inc, ConocoPhillips, Blink Charging Co, sells Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Microsoft Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gs Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Gs Investments, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $42 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gs Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gs+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gs Investments, Inc.
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 19,589 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 12,728 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.35%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,821 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  4. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 20,184 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,120 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
New Purchase: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $60.72, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $592.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 4,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 3000.00%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $239.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 2040.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gs Investments, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Gs Investments, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Gs Investments, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gs Investments, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gs Investments, Inc. keeps buying
