Altfest L J & Co Inc Buys ProShares Short Russell2000, iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Altfest L J & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Short Russell2000, iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altfest L J & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Altfest L J & Co Inc owns 259 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 391,650 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 1,013,550 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05% Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 227,074 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.63% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 269,676 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.31% BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) - 133,195 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.87%

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 265,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $56.8. The stock is now traded at around $61.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 82,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 257,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $422.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 9,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 100,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $37.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 71,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34. The stock is now traded at around $107.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 133,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 269,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 34.59%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 238,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 154.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 68,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 616.82%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 72,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 323.16%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.