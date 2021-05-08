Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. Buys Match Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Bilibili Inc, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Carnival Corp, JD.com Inc

- New Purchases: MTCH, BILI,
- Added Positions: UBER, HTHT, REAL, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: JD, SE, TCOM,
- Sold Out: EDU, CCL, YY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 4,840,000 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 810,573 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
- Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 1,119,119 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio.
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 3,620,934 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.38%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 2,584,150 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.19%
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $146.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 387,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $101.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 166,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 2,584,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,192,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The RealReal Inc (REAL)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. added to a holding in The RealReal Inc by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,815,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49.
