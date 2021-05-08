Logo
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. Buys Match Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Bilibili Inc, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Carnival Corp, JD.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Bilibili Inc, Huazhu Group, The RealReal Inc, sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Carnival Corp, JD.com Inc, JOYY Inc, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.. As of 2021Q1, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broad+peak+investment+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.
  1. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 4,840,000 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 810,573 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
  3. Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 1,119,119 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio.
  4. Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 3,620,934 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.38%
  5. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 2,584,150 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.19%
New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $146.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 387,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $101.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 166,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 2,584,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,192,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The RealReal Inc (REAL)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. added to a holding in The RealReal Inc by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,815,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.. Also check out:

