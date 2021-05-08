Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys Adobe Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Aptiv PLC, Sells Intuit Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

New Purchases: ADBE, DLTR, APTV, COO, DOX,

ADBE, DLTR, APTV, COO, DOX, Added Positions: DHR, FIS, CME, SPGI, SCHW, GOOG, BABA, ZTS, FB, MA, DIS, AAPL, MMC, ANSS, MTCH, ACN, ALLE, ECL, TV, HDB,

DHR, FIS, CME, SPGI, SCHW, GOOG, BABA, ZTS, FB, MA, DIS, AAPL, MMC, ANSS, MTCH, ACN, ALLE, ECL, TV, HDB, Reduced Positions: BIO, TSM, BDX, WST, AON,

BIO, TSM, BDX, WST, AON, Sold Out: INTU, CRM,

Investment company Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Aptiv PLC, The Cooper Inc, Danaher Corp, sells Intuit Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owns 30 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intermede+investment+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 3,571,393 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 101,821 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,778,756 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 884,022 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.90% CME Group Inc (CME) - 935,754 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.87%

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $488.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 244,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $116.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 792,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 576,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.26 and $392.57, with an estimated average price of $379.63. The stock is now traded at around $404.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 176,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58. The stock is now traded at around $76.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 144,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $258.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 884,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $151.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,216,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 533,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,058,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.