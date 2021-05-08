Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys Adobe Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Aptiv PLC, Sells Intuit Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

- New Purchases: ADBE, DLTR, APTV, COO, DOX,
- Added Positions: DHR, FIS, CME, SPGI, SCHW, GOOG, BABA, ZTS, FB, MA, DIS, AAPL, MMC, ANSS, MTCH, ACN, ALLE, ECL, TV, HDB,
- Reduced Positions: BIO, TSM, BDX, WST, AON,
- Sold Out: INTU, CRM,
For the details of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intermede+investment+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 3,571,393 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.36%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 101,821 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,778,756 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 884,022 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.90%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 935,754 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.87%
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $488.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 244,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $116.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 792,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 576,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.26 and $392.57, with an estimated average price of $379.63. The stock is now traded at around $404.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 176,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58. The stock is now traded at around $76.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 144,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $258.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 884,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $151.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,216,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 533,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,058,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Intermede Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd. Also check out:
1. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Intermede Investment Partners Ltd keeps buying