TradeLink Capital LLC Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, PG&E Corp, Sells Devon Energy Corp

KRE, TAN, PCG, PENN, CZR, NEE, LB, CLVT, OPEN, BLDP, BSY, QS, FCEL, SPY, Sold Out: DVN,

Investment company TradeLink Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, PG&E Corp, Penn National Gaming Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TradeLink Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, TradeLink Capital LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TradeLink Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.58%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TradeLink Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.18%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TradeLink Capital LLC initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TradeLink Capital LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.54%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TradeLink Capital LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.96%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TradeLink Capital LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.7%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57.