Ctc Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVIDIA Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ctc Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVIDIA Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ctc Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ctc Llc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CTC LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ctc+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CTC LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,126,280 shares, 21.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 317.51%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,125,207 shares, 19.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 498.62%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 905,016 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 549,171 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 377.08%
  5. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 290,170 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $347.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 290,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2351.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 21,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2327.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 17,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 116,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 760,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $503.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 498.62%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $334.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.53%. The holding were 1,125,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 317.51%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.05%. The holding were 3,126,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 377.08%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 549,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 201.81%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $319.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 177,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 93.77%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3291.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 22,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 396.26%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $233.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 125,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of CTC LLC. Also check out:

1. CTC LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CTC LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CTC LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CTC LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider