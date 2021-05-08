Ctc Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVIDIA Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: DIA, GOOGL, BKNG, GME, PLTR, NFLX, SNOW, ARKK, PLUG, TLYS,

DIA, GOOGL, BKNG, GME, PLTR, NFLX, SNOW, ARKK, PLUG, TLYS, Added Positions: QQQ, AAPL, IWM, FB, AMZN, SQ, SHOP, PTON, PYPL, ROKU, BYND, ZM,

QQQ, AAPL, IWM, FB, AMZN, SQ, SHOP, PTON, PYPL, ROKU, BYND, ZM, Reduced Positions: NVDA, BABA, SLV, BA, DIS, MSFT,

NVDA, BABA, SLV, BA, DIS, MSFT, Sold Out: SPY, GLD, VXX, NIO,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ctc Llc Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVIDIA Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ctc Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ctc Llc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CTC LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ctc+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,126,280 shares, 21.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 317.51% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,125,207 shares, 19.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 498.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 905,016 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 549,171 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 377.08% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 290,170 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ctc Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $347.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 290,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2351.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 21,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2327.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 17,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 116,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 760,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $503.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 498.62%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $334.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.53%. The holding were 1,125,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 317.51%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.05%. The holding were 3,126,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 377.08%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 549,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 201.81%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $319.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 177,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 93.77%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3291.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 22,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 396.26%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $233.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 125,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.