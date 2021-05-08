Cambridge Associates Llc Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

New Purchases: IJH, IGSB, VCSH, SPSB, VXUS,

Investment company Cambridge Associates Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Associates Llc . As of 2021Q1, Cambridge Associates Llc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 2,452,719 shares, 18.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.7% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 506,029 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.09% iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) - 566,562 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,290,825 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.94% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 287,119 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.83%

Cambridge Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $276.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 94,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 97,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 64,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 155,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 58,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.86%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 745,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.15%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 324,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 104.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $100.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 359,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.83%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 287,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 279,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 389,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.