Ccm Investment Advisers Llc Buys Healthpeak Properties Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Baxter International Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Columbia, SC, based Investment company Ccm Investment Advisers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Healthpeak Properties Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Johnson & Johnson, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Baxter International Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ccm Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ccm Investment Advisers Llc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ccm+investment+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,107 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,167 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,117 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,795 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  5. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 33,172 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.92%
New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 426,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 84,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 67,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $217.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 50,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.



