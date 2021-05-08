Ccm Investment Advisers Llc Buys Healthpeak Properties Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Baxter International Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: PEAK, AMAT, JNJ, UPS,
- Added Positions: ORLY, CVX, MMM, ETN, HD, BKNG, AKAM, GILD, MDU, PSX, BMY, MRK, VZ, CSCO, COF, INTC, FB, JBL, ADP, ADBE, ABBV, TJX, CB, IP, LOW,
- Reduced Positions: DLR, ZBRA, LRCX, AAPL, GOOGL, PG, TSN, DIS, CAT, TMO, SJM, PEP, WMT, JPM, AMGN,
- Sold Out: BAX, LMT, SPY, GD,
These are the top 5 holdings of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,107 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,167 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,117 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,795 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 33,172 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.92%
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 426,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 84,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 67,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $217.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 50,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.
