Ccm Investment Advisers Llc Buys Healthpeak Properties Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Baxter International Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp

New Purchases: PEAK, AMAT, JNJ, UPS,

PEAK, AMAT, JNJ, UPS, Added Positions: ORLY, CVX, MMM, ETN, HD, BKNG, AKAM, GILD, MDU, PSX, BMY, MRK, VZ, CSCO, COF, INTC, FB, JBL, ADP, ADBE, ABBV, TJX, CB, IP, LOW,

ORLY, CVX, MMM, ETN, HD, BKNG, AKAM, GILD, MDU, PSX, BMY, MRK, VZ, CSCO, COF, INTC, FB, JBL, ADP, ADBE, ABBV, TJX, CB, IP, LOW, Reduced Positions: DLR, ZBRA, LRCX, AAPL, GOOGL, PG, TSN, DIS, CAT, TMO, SJM, PEP, WMT, JPM, AMGN,

DLR, ZBRA, LRCX, AAPL, GOOGL, PG, TSN, DIS, CAT, TMO, SJM, PEP, WMT, JPM, AMGN, Sold Out: BAX, LMT, SPY, GD,

Columbia, SC, based Investment company Ccm Investment Advisers Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Healthpeak Properties Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Johnson & Johnson, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Baxter International Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ccm Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ccm Investment Advisers Llc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ccm+investment+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,107 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,167 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,117 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,795 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 33,172 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.92%

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 426,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 84,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 67,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $217.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 50,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.