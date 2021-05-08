Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Sr. VP and CFO Christopher D Bohn Sold $809,998 of Shares

Sr. VP and CFO of Cf Industries Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher D Bohn (insider trades) sold 14,975 shares of CF on 05/07/2021 at an average price of $54.09 a share. The total sale was $809,998.
For the complete insider trading history of CF, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.