Legal & General Group PLC Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Legal & General Group PLC (OTCPK:LGGNY, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $20.07 per share and the market cap of $24.5 billion, Legal & General Group PLC stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Legal & General Group PLC is shown in the chart below.

Because Legal & General Group PLC is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 5.2% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Legal & General Group PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.21, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of Legal & General Group PLC is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Legal & General Group PLC is fair. This is the debt and cash of Legal & General Group PLC over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Legal & General Group PLC has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $64.8 billion and earnings of $1.699 a share. Its operating margin of 0.00% in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Legal & General Group PLC's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Legal & General Group PLC over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Legal & General Group PLC is 5.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -9.1%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Insurance industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Legal & General Group PLC's return on invested capital is 0.28, and its cost of capital is 10.32.

In conclusion, The stock of Legal & General Group PLC (OTCPK:LGGNY, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Legal & General Group PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.