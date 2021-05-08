Logo
Toga Limited's Proprietary Technology, T-Shield Is Proven Effective for Protection Against Mobile Phone Radiation by BION Institute

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toga Limited (OTC: TOGL) understands the importance of wellness. Recognizing this importance, Toga Limited welcomed research on its proprietary technology T-Shield, a Toga Resonance Technology (T-RT). T-RT based applications produce vibrations neutralizing or shielding electric and magnetic (EMF) radiation fields in the environment or the body.

The latest research was conducted by the BION Institute on T-Shield, one of the T-RT based applications. Led by Dr. Igor Jerman, an internationally renowned scientist and a pioneer in electromagnetic and bioelectromagnetic therapy, testing demonstrated T-Shield was a protective influence from mobile phone radiation.

Testing methods included measurement of various physiological parameters based on heart rhythm, breathing, finger temperature, electrical skin conductance and muscle tension. Testing further demonstrated sufficient statistically significant difference between the group exposed to T-Shield and the control group not exposed to the application.

BION Institute has conferred the Certificate of Protective Influence on Human Organism against Mobile Phone Radiation for the T-Shield application. The T-Shield application does not reduce or block EMF from a wireless device, it uses quantum pulses to transform the invisible EMF. Based on the report released on 19 February, T-Shield offers a protective influence on the human body.

T-Shield is one of over 40 applications under E. Booster that uses eT-RT technology, which combines T-RT resonance technology and subtle energy, to help enhance the human biological field. The technology features more than 10 international authority certifications along with its own highly authoritative scientific consulting team in the field of energetics or quantum science. Collectively, the renowned experts in their respective fields have conducted more than 30 years of research and clinical trials.

Contact:

Alexander D. Henderson
TOGA LIMITED, 515 S. Flower Street, 18th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071
(949) 333-1603
[email protected]

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Toga Limited or its management (the Company) "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's guidance, outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the Company's ability to successfully compete in its intensely competitive industry; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the Company's ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; general economic conditions; accounting standard changes; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this Press Release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.


