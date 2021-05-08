TELUS announces election of directors

All resolutions at annual meeting approved by large majority

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) announced today that the nominees listed in the Companys 2021 information circular were elected as directors of TELUS. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at TELUS annual meeting on May 7, 2021 (the Meeting) are set out below.



Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TELUS:



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld R.H. (Dick) Auchinleck 655,997,406 97.74% 15,190,112 2.26% Raymond T. Chan 668,655,885 99.62% 2,531,633 0.38% Hazel Claxton 670,078,906 99.84% 1,102,128 0.16% Lisa De Wilde 669,949,084 99.82% 1,231,999 0.18% Darren Entwistle 669,194,159 99.70% 1,996,301 0.30% Thomas Flynn 669,845,692 99.80% 1,334,608 0.20% Mary Jo Haddad 666,670,024 99.33% 4,510,276 0.67% Kathy Kinloch 668,599,795 99.62% 2,580,189 0.38% Christine Magee 669,122,846 99.69% 2,057,921 0.31% John Manley 667,950,955 99.52% 3,229,029 0.48% David Mowat 670,038,271 99.83% 1,141,713 0.17% Marc Parent 665,289,914 99.12% 5,890,070 0.88% Denise Pickett 670,026,760 99.83% 1,153,224 0.17% W. Sean Willy 669,265,969 99.71% 1,913,966 0.29%

All matters voted on at the Meeting were approved as follows:

Matter Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld / Against % Votes Withheld / Against Appointment of auditors 677,876,206 99.45% 3,736,013 0.55% Advisory vote to accept TELUS approach to executive compensation 633,053,146 94.32% 38,126,454



5.68% Approve the TELUS Directors Deferred Share Unit Plan 654,041,648 97.45% 17,136,351 2.55%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on telus.com/agm , and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

