Kweichow Moutai Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Kweichow Moutai Co (SHSE:600519, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of CN1903 per share and the market cap of CN2414.6 billion, Kweichow Moutai Co stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Kweichow Moutai Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Kweichow Moutai Co is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 17.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 12.69% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Kweichow Moutai Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 307.03, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Kweichow Moutai Co's financial strength as 9 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Kweichow Moutai Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Kweichow Moutai Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of CN100.8 billion and earnings of CN37.86 a share. Its operating margin is 66.98%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. Overall, the profitability of Kweichow Moutai Co is ranked 10 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Kweichow Moutai Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Kweichow Moutai Co is 17.1%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19.3%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Kweichow Moutai Co's ROIC was 103.02, while its WACC came in at 9.08.

In conclusion, the stock of Kweichow Moutai Co (SHSE:600519, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. To learn more about Kweichow Moutai Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

