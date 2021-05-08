VEON Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of VEON (NAS:VEON, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1.81 per share and the market cap of $3.2 billion, VEON stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for VEON is shown in the chart below.

Because VEON is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. VEON has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which is worse than 74% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of VEON at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of VEON is poor. This is the debt and cash of VEON over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. VEON has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $7.9 billion and loss of $0.19 a share. Its operating margin of 19.93% better than 79% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks VEON's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of VEON over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. VEON's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 78% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. VEON's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -0.3%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, VEON's return on invested capital is -47.17, and its cost of capital is -26.78. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of VEON is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of VEON (NAS:VEON, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. To learn more about VEON stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

