Cleanspark Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Possible Value Trap

The stock of Cleanspark (NAS:CLSK, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $19.3 per share and the market cap of $653.5 million, Cleanspark stock is estimated to be possible value trap. GF Value for Cleanspark is shown in the chart below.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Cleanspark has a cash-to-debt ratio of 11.28, which is better than 69% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of Cleanspark is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Cleanspark is fair. This is the debt and cash of Cleanspark over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Cleanspark has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $11.3 million and loss of $2.626 a share. Its operating margin of -162.00% in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Cleanspark's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Cleanspark over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Cleanspark is 96.2%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 30.8%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Cleanspark's ROIC was -82.64, while its WACC came in at 25.04. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Cleanspark is shown below:

In summary, The stock of Cleanspark (NAS:CLSK, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 77% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Cleanspark stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

