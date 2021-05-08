Regions Bank's Ashley Garrison Recognized by American Banker Among Emerging Women in Leadership in Financial Services





Ashley Garrison, executive vice president and head of Human Resources Operations for Regions+Bank, has been named a Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next award recipient by American Banker. The award recognizes high-achieving women 40 years of age and younger, each with accomplishments and influence that set them apart.





Ashley leads with character, compassion and excellence, truly seeking to bring out the best in people and make decisions that will improve the lives of all associates, said Dave Keenan, Chief Administrative and Human Resources Officer for Regions. This has been invaluable as Ashley and her team continue to play a critical role supporting our associates through the COVID-19 pandemic, managing associate questions about the banks pandemic response and connecting them to benefits and other assistance. In addition, Ashley continues to innovate to drive a greatly improved digital associate experience during a time when our associates need it most. I appreciate her many contributions and congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.









Garrison joined Regions in 2008 and currently leads Human Resources Operations, which is responsible for executing the strategic priorities of the Human Resources function. Human Resources Operations includes the HR Contact and Fulfillment Centers, HR Technology & Analytics, HR Projects, HR Merger & Acquisition Support, Payroll and HR Risk & Compliance. Prior to her current role, which she assumed in October 2019, Garrison held roles of increasing responsibility in the Human Resources Group supporting various lines of business and geographies. Before joining Regions, Garrison was an account manager for Aerotek Commercial Staffing from 2005 to 2008. She earned bachelors degrees in both religious studies and biology from Millsaps College.









A profile+of+Garrison is featured in the American Banker magazine.









Regions Financial Corporation ( NYSE:RF, Financial), with $153 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nations largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.





