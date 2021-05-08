Regions Bank's Ashley Garrison Recognized by American Banker Among Emerging Women in Leadership in Financial Services

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Regions Bank's Ashley Garrison Recognized by American Banker Among Emerging Women in Leadership in Financial Services

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image



Ashley Garrison, executive vice president and head of Human Resources Operations for Regions+Bank, has been named a Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next award recipient by American Banker. The award recognizes high-achieving women 40 years of age and younger, each with accomplishments and influence that set them apart.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210508005001/en/

Ashley Garrison - executive vice president and head of Human Resources Operations, Regions Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Ashley Garrison - executive vice president and head of Human Resources Operations, Regions Bank (Photo: Business Wire)



Ashley leads with character, compassion and excellence, truly seeking to bring out the best in people and make decisions that will improve the lives of all associates, said Dave Keenan, Chief Administrative and Human Resources Officer for Regions. This has been invaluable as Ashley and her team continue to play a critical role supporting our associates through the COVID-19 pandemic, managing associate questions about the banks pandemic response and connecting them to benefits and other assistance. In addition, Ashley continues to innovate to drive a greatly improved digital associate experience during a time when our associates need it most. I appreciate her many contributions and congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.



Garrison joined Regions in 2008 and currently leads Human Resources Operations, which is responsible for executing the strategic priorities of the Human Resources function. Human Resources Operations includes the HR Contact and Fulfillment Centers, HR Technology & Analytics, HR Projects, HR Merger & Acquisition Support, Payroll and HR Risk & Compliance. Prior to her current role, which she assumed in October 2019, Garrison held roles of increasing responsibility in the Human Resources Group supporting various lines of business and geographies. Before joining Regions, Garrison was an account manager for Aerotek Commercial Staffing from 2005 to 2008. She earned bachelors degrees in both religious studies and biology from Millsaps College.



A profile+of+Garrison is featured in the American Banker magazine.



About Regions Financial Corporation



Regions Financial Corporation (

NYSE:RF, Financial), with $153 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nations largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210508005001/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)