Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $10.4 per share and the market cap of $11.4 billion, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is shown in the chart below.

Because Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is poor. This is the debt and cash of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $16.3 billion and loss of $3.63 a share. Its operating margin is 17.69%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is -10.9%, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 51.6%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's return on invested capital is 5.92, and its cost of capital is 4.27. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is shown below:

Overall, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 91% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

